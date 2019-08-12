In Com Staff August 12 2019, 4.04 pm August 12 2019, 4.04 pm

The young music composer Justin Prabhakaran is on cloud nine and he has every reason to feel elated. His latest composition for the Vijay Devarakonda film Dear Comrade has been the talk of the town and the melody ‘Pularaadha Kaalai Pozhudhil’ sung by Sid Sriram from the film is on the top of charts. Justin Prabhakaran made his debut through Vijay Sethupathi’s Pannaiyaarum Padminium and the melody Unakkaga Pirandhenae is an all-time favorite of many music lovers. In an interesting conversation, Justin discusses how all the songs from his album Dear Comrade is a success and also the decisions that he and the director took to make the songs relatable to all the viewers.

Usually, one or two songs from an album only will be hits and not all the songs. But in Dear Comrade, all the songs are hits and when asked about this, Justin states, “I had always wanted all my songs from an album to be hit and I am glad that it has happened with Dear Comrade. I believe that good things take time, and when they are destined to happen, they will happen for sure. The hard work that I put in for my films is the same for all the films but it looks like everything fell in place for Dear Comrade”.