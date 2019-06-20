In Com Staff June 20 2019, 8.16 pm June 20 2019, 8.16 pm

Jyothi is a popular serial airing on the Star Maa channel, which has veteran actress Seetha playing one of the lead roles. This serial traces the life of protagonist Jyothi, who is a tribal girl with a dream of winning a Gold medal at the Olympics. As in all mega-serials, this one too has a huge star cast and one of the key members of this cast is actress Raga Madhuri, who plays a vital role. Recently, Raga Madhuri had filed a complaint against her hairstylist Jyothika and a couple of her associates, at the Banjara Hills Police Station. This incident happened after Madhuri found one of her gold chains missing. However, as soon as the complaint was filed, three of Jyothika's associates produced the chain at the Police station, stating that it had been found in Raga Madhuri's car.

Jyothika and her associates alleged that the theft case filed against them was false as the chain was found in Raga Madhuri's car, where she would have missed it. Also, angered by Raga Madhuri filing a Police complaint, Jyothika and two of her associates are said to have attacked her at the shooting spot, even causing the shooting of the serial to be suspended for a while. Following this attack, Raga Madhuri filed another complaint against her attackers and it is being said that the Banjara Hills Police have arrested Jyothika and seven others in this regard. Reports state that cases under relevant sections have also been filed against the arrested people.