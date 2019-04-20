Jyothika and Karthi's film with Papanasam director gets this veteran actor onboard!

In Com Staff April 20 2019, 7.35 pm April 20 2019, 7.35 pm

Director Jeethu Joseph predominantly works in Malayalam industry, mainly known for his thriller films. He came to Tamil in 2015 when he remade his successful Malayalam film Dhrishyam as Papanasam. The film featured Kamal Haasan and Gautami in the lead and was a great success. Later director Arivazhagan made Joseph’s hit film Memories in Malayalam into Tamil as Aaradhu Sinam featuring Arulnithi. Now, it looks like the director would be helming the state of affairs in a Tamil film that would star Jyothika and her brother-in-law Karthi in lead roles.

Our sources throw some light on this project with additional information when they say, “Karthi and Jyothika will play siblings in the film and Sathyaraj will play their dad. The shooting of the film begins today, the 20th of April”. Said to be an emotional drama, this project as yet untitled will be bankrolled by Viacom 18 and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. The script has been written by Jeethu Joseph, Renzil D Silva and Manikandan. This is the first time Karthi and Jyothika will be sharing screen space in a film.

Karthi's list of projects includes Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi, an untitled flick with Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Jyothika has a film with Gulebagavali director Kalyan and a project directed by JJ Fredrick. Jeethu Joseph has completed his Hindi film Body which has Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika and Rishi Kapoor. The film is in its post-production phase and the release date will be announced soon.