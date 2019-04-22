Jyothika and Revathi's film produced by Suriya wrapped up in just 35 days

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 6.08 pm April 22 2019, 6.08 pm

We had already told you that Jyothika’s next, which will be a comedy entertainer, directed by S Kalyan of Gulaebaghavali and Kaathadi fame, is going to release on May 17. The film’s shoot started some time back and it was being rapidly shot. Now, the latest update that has been given is that the cast and crew have wrapped the film in just 35 days! Sounds unbelievable, right? The team shared pictures from the last day of the shoot and even Suriya, who is producing the film, was present with them!

In the pictures, we can see the leading ladies of the film, Jyothika and Revathi, all dressed in black and sitting on bikes. We also see a very happy Suriya behind them. Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan and Anandraj. The film has music composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, who worked on Jil Jung Juk. It is also being reported that the film might also be dubbed in Telugu. Fans of Jyothika sure won’t have to wait long to see this film!

Jyothika was last seen in director Radha Mohan's family drama Kaatrin Mozhi, which was the official Tamil remake of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu. The actress has two more films in her kitty. One will be directed by S Raj and the second one will be directed by JJ Frederick. The film with S Raj will see Jyothika as a Government school teacher and it will be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.