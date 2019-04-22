image
Jyothika and Revathi's film produced by Suriya wrapped up in just 35 days

Jyothika and Revathi's film produced by Suriya has wrapped up in just 35 days! The team shared pictures from the last day of the shoot and even Suriya was present with them!

