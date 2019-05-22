Jyothika and Revathy's next movie Jackpot release details are here!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 5.36 pm May 22 2019, 5.36 pm

Jyothika in her second innings, after marriage and motherhood, is doing well for herself which is evident from the projects that she is associated with and also the public response for the same. The Khushi actress recently completed her film Jackpot, directed by Kalyan of Gulebagavali fame. This film produced by her husband actor Suriya for his banner 2D Entertainment along with Sakthivel of Sakthi Film Factory went into post-production a few weeks ago. Now we have information about the release of Jackpot. The film is getting ready to hit the marquee on June 14.

Our source close to the team of Jackpot tells us, “Jackpot will go for the censors soon and the makers have plans to release it on the 14th of June!” We were the first ones to reveal the title of this project to our readers. The first look poster of the film had a very colorful feel with Jyothika and veteran actress Revathy in Khaki uniforms and stylish shades. The poster was unveiled by Suriya, in the capacity as the movie's producer, on his social media page. This film is said to be an action-packed breezy comedy entertainer.

With the film having booked its berth for the 14th of June, promotions are expected to start soon. Jackpot also has a lot of action blocks and Suriya had revealed recently that both Jyothika and Revathy had carried off these stunts without anybody doubles. There is no romance per se in Jackpot and also no hero. As per the team, the story would be the hero. Vishal Chandrasekar has scored music for Jackpot and Anand Kumar is the cinematographer. Other cast members include Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Motta Rajendran, Jagan, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Jyothika also has another film, being directed by Jeethu Joseph, where her co-star is her brother-in-law Karthi who plays her sibling. Nikhila Vimal plays Karthi’s love interest and Sathyaraj plays the father of Jyothika and Karthi.