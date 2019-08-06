In Com Staff August 06 2019, 2.49 pm August 06 2019, 2.49 pm

Jyothika is currently the talking point of the town as her recently released film, Jackpot, is breaking the box office. The film, which has both Jyothika and Revathy, is generating rave reviews and people are loving the two actress’ spectacular performances. Since it is a completely female-driven film, the hype for the same has only increased. Now, it is already known that Jyothika is shooting for her next, titled Ponmagal Vandhaal. We also told you how she has signed a film with director Era Saravanan. This film will also star M Sasikumar. Many reports were stating that the actress would be paired up with him in this flick but our sources have revealed that the two will actually be seen as siblings!

Talking to us our sources revealed, “This yet-to-be-titled film will bring together Jyothika and Sasikumar but not as a lover. The two will in fact be seen as siblings.” Although official confirmation is awaited, this sure will be an interesting movie to look forward to. It is yet to be known who will be the lead. It may even be a sibling topic film. Guess, we’ll have to wait and see! It is also to be seen when the film can go on floors as both the actors are busy with a handful of projects in their kitty. Sasikumar has films like Enai Noki Payum Thota, Kennedy Club, Nadodigal 2, Kombu Vecha Singamda, Na Na and a few others.