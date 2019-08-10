In Com Staff August 10 2019, 3.57 pm August 10 2019, 3.57 pm

Thala Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, which released a couple of days back, is creating huge waves at the box office currently. As already known, the film is the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Fans were already impressed with Ajith’s acting in the trailer so it was evident they would love him in the film too. It is no new news that Ajith has a massive fan following. And it’s not just the common masses, even stars are crazy about Thala. While celebrities are giving rave reviews to Nerkonda Paarvai, Suriya and Jyothika too couldn’t seem to get enough of the film!

The couple went to watch Nerkonda Paarvai on the night of August 8 and soon after sent bouquet of flowers to Thala Ajith and the director, H Vinoth. Along with the flowers, they also sent a sweet note to them telling how much they loved the film and they appreciated the duo for picking up this film to remake. Jyothika had even said in a recent interview that she appreciates Ajith taking up such a film with an important message rather than going for a mass film. The pictures of the bouquet are doing the rounds on the Internet and fans have been appreciating this gesture of the couple. Many fans who have seen Pink also appreciated the fact that the makers have stayed true to the original film.