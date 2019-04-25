Jyothika has an exciting and promising lineup of four movies for 2019! Here are the details...

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 12.05 am April 25 2019, 12.05 am

At a time when actress Nagma was at the peak of her career, her younger sister Jyothika entered movies through the 1998 Hindi movie Doli Saja Ke Rakhna! She then debuted in Tamil cinema through a small role in Thala Ajith's movie Vaali and subsequently made her debut as a heroine opposite Suriya through Poovellam Kettuppar! In just a couple of years since her debut, Jyothika came to be seen as the No. 1 actress not just in Tamil but in Tollywood too. She has also acted in Malayalam and Kannada movies. However, after her marriage to Suriya in 2006, she slowly stopped acting and eventually took a break after 2009! Just when her fans were wishing she would return, Jo made a grand comeback with 36 Vayadhinile, in 2015! Since then, she has been picking and choosing her roles very carefully and has been seen in Magalir Mattum, Naachiyaar, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and the recently released Kaatrin Mozhi.

Now, we have an interesting update for all Jyothika fans. She has quite an interesting lineup of movies waiting to hit the screens. Her next release would be her project with director Kalyan of Gulaebaghavali fame. Talking about this, a source close to the production house - 2D Entertainment says, "We are planning to release Jyothika's project with Kalyan, sometime in May. This project, also has veteran Revathi playing a vital role!" Though there hasn't been an official confirmation, reports state that this project has been tentatively titled as Jackpot, after a Twitter post by dance master Brinda Gopal, stated so. Following this movie, there are three other projects lined up for Jyothika.

Elegant Jyothika will next be seen as a school teacher in Dream Warrior Pictures' upcoming project with debutante director S Raj. There are speculations that this movie has been titled Rakshasi but there is no official confirmation over this. Next on Jyothika's list would be the project with director Jeethu Joseph of Papanasam fame. In this movie, Jyothika will be seen playing Karthi's sister's role. There are heavy speculations that this movie will have Sathyaraj in an important role and is expected to be a crime thriller! After this, Jo has a project with another debutante - Frederick, husband of celebrity costume designer Joy Crizildaa. This project will also be under the 2D Entertainment banner. Further details regarding this project's cast and crew are being awaited. Watch this space for more updates...