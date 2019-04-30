Jyothika's Jackpot first look poster promises a colourful and 'fun'tastic ride!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 10.30 pm April 30 2019, 10.30 pm

Evergreen Jyothika was a darling of the masses and the numero uno ruling queen of the box office when she was at the peak of her career. She then took a hiatus from movies following her wedding to Suriya. She made a comeback after a couple of years, with 36 Vayadhinilae. Ever since she has taken up some very challenging and strong character roles and all of them have been well received by the audiences and have also done well at the box office. She had recently completed working on a movie with director Kalyaan of Gulaebagavali fame, for Suriya's 2D Entertainment banner. We had earlier revealed that this movie would be titled Jackpot, based on information from our inside sources and it has now been proved right. Now, the first look poster of this film has been revealed by the makers and it has indeed been titled Jackpot!

Jackpot, starring Jyothika and veteran actress Revathi, will also have Yogi Babu in an important role. This movie's first look was released a little while back and if it is any depiction of how the movie would be, then we are in for one colourful joy ride! One of the posters has Jyothika in jeans and kurta with a sleeve-less overcoat, standing astride a jeep! The jeep also has the words Time Pass printed across the front and has very colourful ribbons tied on it. Another poster shows both Jyothika and Revathy in Police uniform, sporting sunglasses! The backdrop of both these posters seems to be some festival and sure does add to the excitement. This movie's entire shooting was completed within just 35 days.

The team of Jackpot has Ananda Kumar handling the cinematography, Vishal Chandrasekar handling the music and editor Vijay Velukutty handling the chops. Suriya visited the sets in Binny Mills, on the last day of the shoot. A photo of Suriya with the entire team went viral on the internet. This photo had both Revathy and Jyothika sitting astride bullets, in black outfits. This seemed to be for some song sequence as dance master Brinda was also spotted in the photo. Veteran Mansoor Ali Khan and Anandaraj are also said to be playing vital roles in Jackpot! Stay tuned for further updates.