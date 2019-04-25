Jyothika's next film under Suriya's production will have music by Govind Vasantha

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 3.33 pm April 25 2019, 3.33 pm

Jyothika recently wrapped up the shooting of her untitled next film with director Kalyan of Gulaebaghavali fame. Bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, this film has been made as a quickie that is currently in the post-production stages. Revathy, Munishkanth Ramadoss, and Yogi Babu are part of the star cast. Touted to be a comedy entertainer, this Jyothika starrer is expected to release in the month of May. She is soon expected to start shooting for Jeethu Joseph's (Papanasam fame) next directorial that also has Karthi and Sathyaraj in the star cast. Jyothika and Karthi play siblings in this film.

She has also signed a new film with debut director J Fredrick and the film will be produced by 2D Entertainment. Fredrick happens to be the husband of Joy Crizildaa, popular celebrity stylist predominantly working in Kollywood. The film's shooting will start from the later half of this year and the pre-production works are on full throttle. Our close sources say, "Fredrick is right now busy finalizing the cast and crew of the film. Govind Vasantha, who has done films like 96 and Uriyadi 2, will score the music. An official announcement on the project will be made soon. Govind has also started the preparatory works for the project."

Jyothika's last three films, Naachiyaar, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Kaatrin Mozhi have got good results with the critics and the audience, and the talented actress is sure to continue the streak as the line up looks quite promising. Happening days ahead for the Chandramukhi actress!