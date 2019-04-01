Jyothika's next with director S Kalyan to release on May 17

In Com Staff April 01 2019, 9.24 pm April 01 2019, 9.24 pm

It is already known that Jyothika is currently shooting for her next, which will be a comedy entertainer, directed by S Kalyan of Gulaebaghavali and Kaathadi fame. This project is being bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. This is the third time Suriya’s production house is financing a Jyothika film. Suriya was present for the official pooja ceremony of the film. Now, the latest that our sources have informed us is that the film will be releasing on May 17. Well, isn’t that exciting news?

Our source revealed, “Jyothika’s next with S Kalyan will release on May 17. The film is progressing rapidly and an official announcement will be made soon regarding this.” Well, if the release date has been set in May, it means that the shoot may be nearing completion and the post production of the film will start soon. The film also co-stars Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan and Anandaraj in supporting roles. The music is being given by Vishal Chandrasekhar and it is being said that the movie will be dubbed in Telugu too.

Meanwhile, Jyothika has two more films in her kitty. One will be directed by S Raj and the second one will be directed by JJ Frederick. The film with S Raj will see Jyothika as a Government school teacher. It is being bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures and will probably hit the theatres later this year. While, the film with JJ Frederick is still in the pre-production stage. Jyothika was last seen in director Radha Mohan's family drama Kaatrin Mozhi, which was the official Tamil remake of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu.