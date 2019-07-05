In Com Staff July 05 2019, 5.18 pm July 05 2019, 5.18 pm

Geetha Rani (Jyothika) has been appointed as the headmistress of a rundown Government school in a rural part of Tamil Nadu. The students and teachers of the school lack discipline and come to school at their own sweet wish to just while away their time. Also, Rama Lingam (Hareesh Peradi) - the owner of a nearby private school in the area, wants to poach off all the students from this Government school and doesn't want Geetha Rani's school to become better. Geetha Rani is a strict teacher who wants to reform the school and improve the education and life of the students in it. However, she is faced with stiff competition from Rama Lingam, the local MLA - his ally and also the disgruntled teachers from the school, as well as the frustrated students. How can Geetha take on all these people single-handedly? Will she be able to overcome the odds? Watch Raatchasi for the answers...

Director Sy Gowtham Raj has assisted many prominent directors over the years and is now debuting as a director himself with Raatchasi. He has taken many pressing issues surrounding being faced by Government schools in Tamil Nadu currently and woven a tale around it. However, he had mentioned in an earlier press meet that he had first conceived this story with Suriya in mind. Just as he mentioned, he has loaded this movie with punch-lines, mass sequences, and action stunts. A social message oriented issue needs a sensitive and gripping screenplay, however, the over-the-top levels of mass given to Jyothika and the lack of a solid screenplay are big letdowns for this movie. The characterization is also weak, so none of the characters apart from Jyothika's Geetha Rani, make much of an impact.

The first half is intriguing with some impactful scenes from Jyothika. However, the weak second half just leaves the viewers wondering. The story is very much the same age-old one we have seen in many previous movies. But with better treatment, we could have had a watchable experience. The biggest plus point of this movie is Jyothika's acting. In her second innings, she has picked and chosen her movies carefully and she has chosen yet another powerful character. It is heartening to know that Jyothika has picked such a movie and even more heartening when she has pulled it off with elan. A strong antagonist would have helped the cause greatly but despite having a very good performer like Hareesh Peradi in the cast, this just doesn't happen. There are some moments in the movie that can be cherished, especially Poornima Bhagyaraj's performance in the limited screen-space she gets.