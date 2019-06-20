In Com Staff June 20 2019, 5.31 pm June 20 2019, 5.31 pm

Evergreen beauty Jyothika, in her second innings on the silver screens, is doing roles which are interesting and important as well. The films that she has done after she took a sabbatical of sorts for her marriage and motherhood, are 36 Vayadhinile, Magalir Mattum, Kaatrin Mozhi, Naachiyaar and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Right now, she is working in Ratchasi and also an untitled film with director Jeethu Joseph. In Ratchasi, she plays a teacher - Geetharani and the film is directed by Sy Gowthamraj and bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu for Dream Warrior Pictures. This film was supposed to hit the screens next week, on June 28. However, it looks like the release is getting postponed by a week, to July 5.

Our sources close to the team of Ratchasi inform us, “Release of Jyothika’s Ratchasi is likely to get postponed by a week. From June 28 which was set to be its initial release date, the film is getting pushed by one more week, i.e. July 5!” The reasons for this are not clear though. The trailer of the film was recently released, which showcased the actress as a tough taskmaster teacher in a village school. From the trailer, it appears that the film is very critical of the current education system and the director might offer some solution to the prevalent problems.

Jyothika also spoke quite a few message-oriented dialogues in the trailer, like, “If you don’t stop a bad thing that is happening before your eyes, you become part of that bad thing. Those who fight it find a place in history.” She appeared to be on a mission to make some major corrections in a government school, in a village. While a few liked what they saw, many felt she was taking on the role of a female Samuthirakani. The actor-director is known for mouthing a lot of lengthy sermons and messages in most of his movies and played the role of a strict teacher in his movie Saattai. Also, there was nothing new in terms of content in the trailer, as there are many such films which the audiences have already seen. Let us wait until the film’s release to see how the director has shaped his thoughts.