Jyotika is all praise for her peers, envisions a pleasant space for women in south cinema

The ever radiant and bubbly Jyotika is gearing up for back to back releases in September and October, in the form of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam on September 27 and Kaatru Veliyidai on October 18. Her second innings has been largely successful and she is in no hurry to stop any time soon. Jo has also signed up for 2 new films with debut directors taking charge.

In a recent interview to a national print daily, Jyotika had good words to say about Nayanthara for her glorious success rate of late and also her long-time contemporary Simran. "It’s amazing to see Nayanthara taking that extra effort. It is not at all easy to compile a woman-oriented project. It’s very difficult to go to set and perform, as we have to do three-four scenes every day and finish the project within our schedule. Performing is an art, but we have to do that within so many constraints, including time and budget," she said.

Jo also added that she was among the first to congratulate Simran when she bagged a lead role in the Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Petta and that both of them were happy for each other.

"We are all together, especially Nayanthara, Simran and I. We’re all together trying to create a space for women in cinema," she added.