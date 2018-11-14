Jyotika moves to her next even before the release of Kaatrin Mozhi

Jyotika is gearing up for the release of Kaatrin Mozhi this Friday. The film has been promoted well and the team even got Vidya Balan to do a small promotional video on Wednesday morning. It must be noted that Kaatrin Mozhi is the official remake of the much loved Vidya starrer Tumhari Sulu.

Jo has meanwhile started her next film with Dream Warrior Pictures, the banner which is also producing her husband Suriya’s long-delayed NGK. The film will be directed by debutant S Raj and is the 21st production venture of the banner. It was launched with a ritual pooja and the shooting will commence this weekend. Suriya was also present at the pooja ceremony.

Currently, a huge set of a school, worth around 50 Lakhs is being erected in Chennai. So, is Jo playing a teacher in this film and is a school the main scene of action?

Along with Jyotika, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Sathyan, Hareesh Peradi, Kavitha Bharathi and many more prominent actors will be a part of this film. The technical crew comprises of Sean Roldan (Music), Gokul Benoy (Cinematography), Philomin Raj (Editor), Pawal Kumar (Art), Bharathi Thambi (Dialogue) and Sudesh (Stunts).

NGK is meanwhile yet to reach the finish line and may release in the early part of 2019.