image
Sunday, November 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Jyotika picks Suriya, Ajith and Madhavan as the exceptions

Regional

Jyotika picks Suriya, Ajith and Madhavan as the exceptions

LmkLmk   November 04 2018, 5.45 pm
back
AjithEntertainmentJyotikaKaatrin MozhiMadhavanregionalSuriyaVidya Balan
nextRajinikanth’s 2.0 raises the bar again but what’s wrong with Bollywood’s superheroes?
ALSO READ

Katrin Mohzi: STR will charm you in his new cameo

Kaatrin Mozhi teaser review: Is Jyotika trying too hard?

Jyotika is all praise for her peers, envisions a pleasant space for women in south cinema