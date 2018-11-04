Jyotika picks Suriya, Ajith and Madhavan as the exceptions

Jyotika made a rare public appearance at the press meet of Kaatrin Mozhi on Saturday evening in Chennai. The film is set to release on November 16th and is the official remake of Tumhari Sulu.

Jo expressed her admiration for Vidya Balan's performance in the original and guaranteed that Kaatrin Mozhi will be a clean family film from director Radha Mohan. She added that she shares her best chemistry with the director, with whom she has already done the memorable Mozhi back in 2007. On whether the two will do one more film together, she said that the director has to take that call.

Jo caused quite a flutter when she said that many heroes didn't make her feel comfortable, during her peak days as a commercial heroine in the early 2000s, and that Suriya, Ajith, and Madhavan were the exceptions.

Vidharth is her co-star in Kaatrin Mozhi and the two of them expressed a lot of mutual admiration for each other. Vidharth said that in future he was ready to even run in the background of a scene if it were a Jo film and that he learnt a lot from her and director Radha Mohan. In fact, all the speakers didn’t miss the opportunity to talk about Jo in glowing terms.