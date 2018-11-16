Jyotika scores a winner with Kaatrin Mozhi

Pulling off a remake is akin to a tightrope walk. We’ve had many films fall like ninepins in the process of recreating the magic of the original. But the team of Kaatrin Mozhi has managed to do it successfully. The film is a Tumhari Sulu reboot which works as a remake and also as a standalone film.

We all know that Vidya Balan is an effortless performer and that filling her shoes is a tough ask for any performer. But Jyotika is highly convincing in the emotional scenes in the 2nd half and makes a strong connect with the audience. She most definitely gets into the skin of the character (mother, housewife, suppressed family woman and an ambitious career-oriented woman). She gets to be her typical bubbly livewire self as well.

In her second innings, Jo is mostly seen in films which carry a message on women empowerment and these films are also being given a good welcome by the audience. Kaatrin Mozhi is another addition to this list and the film is bound to get strong patronage from ladies and family audiences. It's a clean family drama on women empowerment, with an enjoyable spicy flavour.

The other actors also deliver the goods; Vidharth, the young boy playing Jyotika’s son, Kumaravel, Lakshmi Manchu and veterans M.S.Bhaskar, Manobala make sure that the film never dips in the performance department. Debut composer Kaashif delivers a pleasing background score and hummable numbers like Dirty Pondatti and the emotionally heavy Po Urave.

After Thala Ajith’s classy cameo in Sridevi’s English Vinglish back in 2012, it is STR’s turn to make a charming cameo appearance in a heroine-centric film. He is subtle and carries his new salt and pepper look with grace. STR fans most definitely have a reason to see Kaatrin Mozhi. Yogi Babu with the character name Mahesh Babu is another draw for the audience.