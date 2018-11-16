image
Friday, November 16th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Jyotika scores a winner with Kaatrin Mozhi

Regional

Jyotika scores a winner with Kaatrin Mozhi

LmkLmk   November 16 2018, 6.06 pm
back
English VinglishJyotikaKaatrin MozhiMahesh BabuThala Ajithtumhari suluYogi Babu
nextComeback queen Ileana talks about the obsession with her waist
ALSO READ

English Vinglish actress Sujata Kumar passes away

Not just Alia in Raazi, but these actresses too broke the BO with their women-centric films

Sridevi likely to star in English Vinglish 2?