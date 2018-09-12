Jyotika signs her fourth women-centric project; starts rolling from October

In her second innings as a lead heroine, Jyotika has largely focused on female-oriented films like 36 Vayathinile, Magalir Mattum and the upcoming Kaatrin Mozhi. She also did Naachiyaar, where she was a ferocious cop. All these films met with a fair degree of success and proved that she still commanded a good following among the audience. In Chekka Chivantha Vaanamm, Jyothika is a part of an ensemble bunch of actors and plays Arvind Swami's wife.

Now that she is free from her commitments for CCV and Kaatrin Mozhi, she has signed her new film, to be directed by debutante S.Raj and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, who are currently doing NGK with her husband Suriya. The shoot of this new film, which will again be a female-centric one, will commence next month. Jyotika will also have her Kaatrin Mozhi released in October, on 18th.

S.Raj had assisted director Caarthick Raju and also director Ashok of Bhaagamathie fame. More details about the other cast members and the crew are awaited. Given the brand value that Dream Warrior Pictures has, as a production house known for quality flicks, we can expect this new film featuring Jyothika to also be a noteworthy one.