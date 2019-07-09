Legendary director K Balachander may have left the mortal world to stay in his heavenly abode but he lives amidst all of us through his immortal works. He has left behind a rich repository of films which were always ahead of their times. Whatever films one makes these days, there would always be a reference to that in K Balachander films. Such was his talent. Tuesday was the accomplished director’s 89th birthday. And here we go, reminiscing fondly about his work. Tamil cinema owes a lot to this filmmaker who had in him to identify the talent and bring it to the fore. His all-time best finds are Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Sujatha, Nagesh, Saritha, Prakash Raj, Nasser and Vivek among others.
Working in the Accountant General Office, Balachander realized that his passion rests in writing plays. He first wrote the dialogues for an MGR starrer film Deiva Thaai. His play Server Sundaram was made into a film with Nagesh as the lead. However, Balachander made his debut as a director with Neer Kumizhi, a heavy duty emotional drama which was again adapted from one of his plays. Further on, the director made wonderful films that dealt with contemporary subjects in an interesting manner. In Balachander’s films, women are always given importance and his treatment of women characters came in for a lot of acclaims.
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan always considered him as their mentors. In a career spanning more than five decades, Balachander had directed 101 films. He also diversified into the television field directing popular serials such as Raghu Vamsam, Kaiyalavu Manasu, Rayil Sneham, and Sahana among others. Balachander is the recipient of prestigious awards such as Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema, Padmashri, and Kalaimaamani. His notable films are Sindhu Bhairavi, Bhama Vijayam, Ethir Neechal, Poova Thalaiya, Kaaviya Thalaivi, Arangetram, Solla Thaan Ninaikkiren, Aval Oru Thodarkadhai, Naan Avanillai, Nizhal Nijamaagiradhu, Maro Charithra, Thappu Thaalangal, Apoorva Raagangal, Ninaithalae Inikkum, Varumaiyim Niram Sivappu, Thillu Mullu, Thanner Thanner, Agni Saatchi, Achamillai Achamillai and Paarthalae Paravasam. The list is in fact endless. Here is remembering the iconic director on his birthday and wished he had stayed on for some more time!