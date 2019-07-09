In Com Staff July 09 2019, 5.59 pm July 09 2019, 5.59 pm

Legendary director K Balachander may have left the mortal world to stay in his heavenly abode but he lives amidst all of us through his immortal works. He has left behind a rich repository of films which were always ahead of their times. Whatever films one makes these days, there would always be a reference to that in K Balachander films. Such was his talent. Tuesday was the accomplished director’s 89th birthday. And here we go, reminiscing fondly about his work. Tamil cinema owes a lot to this filmmaker who had in him to identify the talent and bring it to the fore. His all-time best finds are Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Sujatha, Nagesh, Saritha, Prakash Raj, Nasser and Vivek among others.

Working in the Accountant General Office, Balachander realized that his passion rests in writing plays. He first wrote the dialogues for an MGR starrer film Deiva Thaai. His play Server Sundaram was made into a film with Nagesh as the lead. However, Balachander made his debut as a director with Neer Kumizhi, a heavy duty emotional drama which was again adapted from one of his plays. Further on, the director made wonderful films that dealt with contemporary subjects in an interesting manner. In Balachander’s films, women are always given importance and his treatment of women characters came in for a lot of acclaims.