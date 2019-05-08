  3. Regional
K Bhagyaraj takes a dig at ghost films at the Aghori trailer launch

Regional

K Bhagyaraj takes a dig at ghost films at the Aghori trailer launch

The trailer launch was attended by director K Bhagyaraj, actress Kasthuri, PT Selvakumar and PG Muthiah.

back
AghoriBhagyaraj’sKarthikamilKasthuriLuciferMime GopiPG MuthiahPT SelvakumarPulimurugan'R P BalaRajkumarSiddhuTrending In SouthVetri
nextHere’s when GV Prakash will start composing work for Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi

within