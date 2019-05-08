K Bhagyaraj takes a dig at ghost films at the Aghori trailer launch

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 3.42 pm May 08 2019, 3.42 pm

Aghori is an upcoming Tamil film that once again falls under the ghost-spirit genre. The film is directed by Rajkumar and produced by RP Bala. Incidentally, producer Bala has also written the Tamil dialogues for the Malayalam film Lucifer and Pulimurugan. The film features Sayaji Shinde in the lead role supported by Mime Gopi, Siddhu, Vetri and Karthik in key roles. The trailer launch of the film was attended by director K Bhagyaraj, actress Kasthuri, PT Selvakumar, PG Muthiah and others.

Bhagyaraj’s speech at the event had garnered a lot of attention. The director said, “We all know that spirit or ghost doesn’t exist. But still we like to watch films on this subject. If spirits can take revenge on wrongdoers, then why do we need police stations at all? It is just a concept we use in films to make some money, that’s all! In the same manner, films on Aghoris can also be told but what is most important is the way it has to be narrated. If not told in an interesting manner, any story will fall flat”.

When producer Bala rose up to speak, he said that Aghori was supposed to have been completed last year but since the film had many VFX shots, the company that was taking care of this, could not complete their work in the allotted time. But he added, “When I saw the end product, it was worth the wait, I should say”. Incidentally, Bala has also written the dialogues for this film. Aghori would soon be ready to hit the marquee.