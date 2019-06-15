Maaya Bimbam is the name of a Tamil film that went on floors in the year 2017. Directed by newcomer K J Surendher, who has earlier worked under many directors, this film has been bankrolled by the director himself for Self Start Productions. The first look poster of this film created a lot of buzz when it was released. It had showcased a girl with a revengeful look. It also had the images of the girl accompanied by a series of texts reading ‘no drinking’, ‘no smoking’ and ‘yes for girls’.
Surendher elaborates on his film when he says, “Maaya Bimbam is not a ghost film or a revenge saga or even a female-centric one; but it’s a movie on friendship, family and romance. I used those symbols just to create curiosity, which I achieved when the poster was released!” This film will have newcomer Janaki and Akash as the leads. On why he chose Janaki, Surendher says, “The female lead is very crucial and I wanted someone who has a naïve look and still expresses everything through her eyes. I auditioned many Tamil girls and finally chose Janaki, who has large expressive eyes and performed well. I was happy that my choice was right!”
About the title which actually means an illusionary image, Surendher says, "Without knowing about a person, we come to a conclusion about him/her which is wrong. This film conveys a message along this line. There's a playboy character in the film and hence I used the 'yes to girls' symbol on the poster." Another highlight of the film is that though there are romantic segments, there are no regular love scenes and duets in the movie. It is not just the lead artists but even the technical team that is a new one and all of them have reportedly worked very hard and in-sync to make this product a quality one. The film was shot in Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Tanjore and Pudukottai. The supporting cast includes Harirudharan, Rajesh Bala and Arunkumar.