Maaya Bimbam is the name of a Tamil film that went on floors in the year 2017. Directed by newcomer K J Surendher, who has earlier worked under many directors, this film has been bankrolled by the director himself for Self Start Productions. The first look poster of this film created a lot of buzz when it was released. It had showcased a girl with a revengeful look. It also had the images of the girl accompanied by a series of texts reading ‘no drinking’, ‘no smoking’ and ‘yes for girls’.

Surendher elaborates on his film when he says, “Maaya Bimbam is not a ghost film or a revenge saga or even a female-centric one; but it’s a movie on friendship, family and romance. I used those symbols just to create curiosity, which I achieved when the poster was released!” This film will have newcomer Janaki and Akash as the leads. On why he chose Janaki, Surendher says, “The female lead is very crucial and I wanted someone who has a naïve look and still expresses everything through her eyes. I auditioned many Tamil girls and finally chose Janaki, who has large expressive eyes and performed well. I was happy that my choice was right!”