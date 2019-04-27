K13 is a film that impressed me within 15 minutes of its narration: Arulnithi

Siddarthsrinivas April 27 2019, 12.16 pm April 27 2019, 12.16 pm

After striking a sleeper hit with Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, Arulnithi is back with a mystery thriller which is interestingly titled K13. Directed by Barath Neelakantan, the film is said to be a twisted tale that puts an assistant director (Arulnithi) and an author (Shraddha Srinath) into a lot of trouble. Apart from the lead pair, the film also stars Gayathrie and director Adhik Ravichandran, who makes his debut as an actor here.

Speaking about what pushed him to do the film, Arulnithi says “Even though I listen to a lot of scripts across different genres, thrillers have worked well for me at the box office too. I was just 15 minutes into the narration of K13 when Barath stumped me with a terrific twist. I was quite surprised and excited after hearing the whole narration and decided to do the film then and there. As a concept, it will be something wholly new. People might have complaints and that’s up to them, but they will surely call it a different attempt.”

The makers of K13 have been quite reticent with the content of the film, with the teaser too not revealing anything much. Arulnithi himself is said to have about three different looks in the film, with more surprises in store when the film arrives. Sam CS has composed the music and the background score for K13, while cinematography is by Aravinnd Singh and editing by Ruben. The film is hitting the screens worldwide on May 3.