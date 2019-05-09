  3. Regional
K Bhagyaraj

Regional

Kaadhal Munnetra Kazhagam is about a teacher in a village wooed by eight men

Kaadhal Munnetra Kazhagam is directed by Manik Sathya who is a self confessed fan of veteran director/actor K Bhagyaraj.

back
K BhagyarajKaadhal Munnetra KazhagamManik SathyaSivan SenathipathyTrending In South
nextKamal Haasan is sure to return for the third season of Bigg Boss; more deets here

within