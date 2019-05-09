Kaadhal Munnetra Kazhagam is about a teacher in a village wooed by eight men

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 5.28 pm May 09 2019, 5.28 pm

While this week’s predominant Tamil release would be Vishal’s Ayogya, there are also other films that are vying for the audience’s attention and viewership. One such film is Kaadhal Munnetra Kazhagam which when loosely translated to English, reads as 'an association for the advancement of love'. This film is directed by Manik Sathya who is a self-confessed fan of veteran director/actor K Bhagyaraj. The film features Chandini Tamilarasan as the female lead with Prithvi Rajan, son of actor Pandiarajan as the hero. Ganja Karuppu plays an important supporting cast member.

About his maiden directorial, Manik Sathya was quoted as saying, “I have written the story of my debut film Kaadhal Munnetra Kazhagam based on the experiences that I have gathered over a period of time. The story is set in the eighties and my female lead Chandini plays a teacher in a village. She has been wooed by eight men; one of them is Prithvi Rajan.” Singam Puli plays a pivotal character in the film and he essays the role of a fan of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan. According to the director, Singam Puli has mastered the body language of Sivaji Ganesan from Mudhal Mariyaadhai and has given a sterling performance.

Since the film is based in the 80s, there are many Ilaiyaraaja songs which have been used by taking prior permission from the composer’s side. Kaadhal Munnetra Kazhagam was majorly shot in and around Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu with a song shot in Ooty. The film is produced by Sivan Senathipathy who has also done a cameo in it. The director finally signs off saying that there would be a lot of freshness in the way he has handled the script and that the audiences would surely like his film. We wish him and the film the best!