  3. Regional
Kaala actor joins Murugadoss and Rajinikanth’s Darbar as a comic villain

Regional

Kaala actor joins Murugadoss and Rajinikanth’s Darbar as a comic villain

Rajinikanth will be seen in dual role in Darbar.

back
DarbarKaalamurugadossRajinikanthTrending In South
nextJyothika's Jackpot first look poster promises a colourful and 'fun'tastic ride!

within