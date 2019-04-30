Kaala actor joins Murugadoss and Rajinikanth’s Darbar as a comic villain

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 10.36 pm April 30 2019, 10.36 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 167th film went on floors a few weeks ago. Produced by Lyca and directed by AR Murugadoss, the unit began its shooting on April 10 in Mumbai with a small pooja revealing the title and the first look poster of the film. Darbar is the title of this flick which is said to have Rajinikanth in double roles, one as a cop and the other as a social activist. The first look poster had many minute details about the character of Rajinikanth in the film.

Nayanthara is the heroine in Darbar and the lady began shooting for the film a few days ago. Meanwhile, we have some interesting information about one of the cast members. Pradeep Kabra, a Bollywood actor has been roped into the film as a comical villain. Pradeep had done some notable work in Hindi films such as Dabangg 2, Delhi Belly, Rowdy Rathore and Simmba. In Tamil also, Pradeep had made his appearance in films like Anjaan, Settai and the recently released Kaala.

