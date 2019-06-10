Pa. Ranjith, who has worked with Superstar Rajinikanth in two of his recent films – Kabali and Kaala, recently went under the hammer for his comments on Raja Raja Chozhan, one of the most famous kings in the history of India. Ranjith stated that Raja Raja Chozhan was the one to introduce the Devadasi system in India, pushed down women’s status in the society, and also grabbed lands from many of the civilians. To this, a lot of scholars and historians questioned Ranjith's facts, confirming the fact that Raja Raja Chozhan was indeed a do-gooder, who helped his people improve their status in society.
Now, Ranjith is at the receiving end of more fury, as he has come out with strong comments against the Hindus. Speaking at a public gathering, Ranjith went overboard in targeting the community saying “I need answers to a lot of questions. If I am speaking for Dalits and you target me, you can call me a casteist. Basically, I am an artist. More than that, I am a person who eats God. If you say cows are God, I am the one who eats God."
These comments have totally thrown off some Hindu followers, who have been going around social media loading criticism upon the director. Ranjith’s comments have been labelled as insensitive and unnecessary, given the fame that he holds in the Tamil industry for the films that he has brought forward both as a director and a producer.During the release of Kabali and Kaala, a section of the critics had also criticized Ranjith for misusing a star like Rajinikanth for putting across his ideologies like caste propaganda and oppression. However, Ranjith’s home production Pariyerum Perumal received loads of praise for dealing with the same topic in a matured, sensible manner.Read More