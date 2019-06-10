In Com Staff June 10 2019, 4.53 pm June 10 2019, 4.53 pm

Pa. Ranjith, who has worked with Superstar Rajinikanth in two of his recent films – Kabali and Kaala, recently went under the hammer for his comments on Raja Raja Chozhan, one of the most famous kings in the history of India. Ranjith stated that Raja Raja Chozhan was the one to introduce the Devadasi system in India, pushed down women’s status in the society, and also grabbed lands from many of the civilians. To this, a lot of scholars and historians questioned Ranjith's facts, confirming the fact that Raja Raja Chozhan was indeed a do-gooder, who helped his people improve their status in society.

Now, Ranjith is at the receiving end of more fury, as he has come out with strong comments against the Hindus. Speaking at a public gathering, Ranjith went overboard in targeting the community saying “I need answers to a lot of questions. If I am speaking for Dalits and you target me, you can call me a casteist. Basically, I am an artist. More than that, I am a person who eats God. If you say cows are God, I am the one who eats God."