Pa Ranjith is known for his super-hit films, Kaala and Kabali, both of which were with superstar Rajinikanth. Since the release of Kaala, the director has not been in the limelight and fans started to wonder what his next project is going to be. While he had announced that he will be making a Bollywood film on the life of Birsa Munda, nothing much was heard about the film’s progress. Bankrolled by Namah Pictures, the film was supposed to be go on floors early in 2019. But the shoot has been postponed as of now for some reasons. Now, our sources close to the director have given us info on the director’s next Tamil venture!

According to our sources, “Pa Ranjith is planning to make a Tamil film next and it will be a multi-starrer one. The film will be an action entertainer with the backdrop of boxing. He has is keen to rope in Karthi to play the main lead. But, if Karthi says no, Arya will be the director’s next choice. Along with the lead actor, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj will also be the other leads. The project will go on floors soon if everything goes as planned.” Well, this sure is going to be one interesting film to look forward to. Reports state that the film will be shot in Chennai and Hyderabad. Let’s see who finally signs up for this film, Karthi or Arya.