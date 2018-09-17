Kaala director Ranjith to foray into Bollywood with a period film

Director Ranjith rose to fame with his back-to-back outings with Superstar Rajinikanth in Kabali and Kaala. Though both films turned out to be only average grossers at the box office, the director’s vision and aim to hit the bellies of the rich and speak for the oppressed communities were highly visible.

Ranjith is now working on two scripts simultaneously. The first will be his Bollywood debut, a period film which will be produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora’s Namah Pictures, who brought to life Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. The shoot for the same will go on floors by the end of the year, as the director is currently working on the final bound script of the film.

Ranjith is also penning the screenplay for his web-series on Silk Smitha, which will uncover a lot of untold truth about the yesteryear actress. The series will be aired on a popular OTT platform, the negotiations for which are currently in progress. While it would be made in Tamil, Ranjith has ideas of dubbed versions for other languages such as Hindi and Telugu.

Meanwhile, the director’s production venture Pariyerum Perumal is gearing up for release on the September 28. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film is said to be an emotional, hard-hitting take on a man-dog relationship.