Kaala filmmaker Pa Ranjith praises Parvathy for dropping 'Menon' from her name

Kabali and Kaala director Pa. Ranjith is one man who always knows the importance of standing up for women in the industry. Even at a recent event when a noted producer hurled out death threats at singer Chinmayi for accusing lyricist Vairamuthu during the MeToo run, Ranjith came forward and stated that women’s accusations should be taken into account seriously, as they shouldn’t be looked at as negative influencers right from the get-go. And now, Ranjith has come out praising actress Parvathy for both her acting skills and the guts to drop her caste name ‘Menon’ from the name she is known by in cinema.

“I have started liking Parvathy more after her decision to remove her caste name. Apart from sexual offenses which is a big problem, caste and community issues too deserve attention. If you look back in history, the first instance of oppression against women began with Malayalam cinema’s first heroine PK Rosy,” said the director.

Ranjith is currently preparing for the start of his biopic on Birsa Munda, which will be his big debut in Bollywood. The director has put in tons of research for this film, which is based on the Bengal novel Aranyer Adhikar by Mahasweta Devi. Produced by Namah Pictures, the film will go on floors in August this year. On the other hand, Parvathy is now swimming in a pool of praise for her performance in the latest Malayalam release Uyare, in which she plays the role of an acid attack victim.