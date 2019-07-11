In Com Staff July 11 2019, 11.10 pm July 11 2019, 11.10 pm

Director Anil Kumar, of Raambo 2 and Santhu Straight Forward fame, has completed the shooting of Daari Tappida Maga, which will see Dheeren Rajkumar make his big debut. The film is, reportedly, aiming for an October release and is currently in the post-production stage. Meanwhile, reports state that the director is already busy with his next project. The film has been titled Kaaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane and the director had earlier revealed to the media earlier that he wants to cast elder actors for this one. Now, a report in a leading daily suggests that the movie will see the coming together of Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar and Tabla Nani in the lead roles.

Talking to the media, the director revealed that he wants to show a new side of filmmaking with this project. He also said, “This is a content-oriented subject. The film will feature Rangayana Raghu, Tabla Nani, and P Ravi Shankar as its lead actors, along with Chikkanna and Tilak in pivotal roles. There are no heroines in the movie. The narrative begins in the 1950s, and it is carried through the 70s and 80s to the present day. We plan to begin shooting for this film on August 6th in Thailand, where we will have a 20-day schedule.” Talking to another leading media, the director said, “Generally, our films cater to the youth and we call them family-oriented. However, through this film, I want to entertain all kinds of audience - from kids to old persons. The subject will be about human values, with a blend of comedy with a little bit of suspense.”

He also said that the film will travel from the ’50s to the current year. The movie is produced by Naveen Kumar, while Arjun Janya is scoring the music. KM Prakash will be the editor and Shivakumar B K is also on board. Stay tuned…