Kaappaan director KV Anand announces surprise for Suriya fans on Tamil New Year!

In Com Staff April 11 2019, 4.55 pm April 11 2019, 4.55 pm

Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film NGK. Meanwhile, the actor has already completed the shoot of Kaappaan. This Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya multi-starrer is a massive action thriller gearing up as one of the most exciting films of 2019. This film also features other noted names like Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani and Samuthirakani apart from the three big stars. Now, we have some even more exciting news about this film! Director KV Anand has announced that Suriya fans will have a surprise on Tamil New Year's day, from the film crew.

The director took to his Twitter account and teased about a big surprise that is coming our way for Tamil New Year! He hinted that something major from the Kaappaan team is on its way. Fans have obviously gone gaga and are breaking the internet speculating over what the news could be. Kaappaan has been shot at a number of locations including London, Brazil, New York, New Delhi, London, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Puducherry, Pollachi and even Thiruvarur, apart from Chennai.

In this film, Suriya is rumoured to be playing a bodyguard to Mohanlal with the latter playing the prime minister of the country. In a few leaked stills so far from the sets, Suriya is seen in a commando getup. This film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Director KV Anand is associating with Suriya for the third time after Ayan and Maattraan. Suriya will have two releases this year, namely NGK and Kaappaan. Stay tuned for further updates!