In Com Staff July 21 2019, 6.52 pm July 21 2019, 6.52 pm

Soon, audiences are going to witness the most-awaited film of this year, Kaappaan. This film will see Suriya and Mohanlal coming together on-screen for the first time. While regular updates are coming in regarding the film, recently it was announced that the film’s audio launch would be held on July 21. But what was even bigger news is that Superstar Rajinikanth would be gracing this event! It is already known that the film’s music has been composed by Harris Jayaraj. Now, our sources have informed us that his daughter Karen Nikita Harris, has sung a song for this film!

Talking to us, our sources close to the development team said, “Harris Jayaraj’s daughter has sung a song in Kaappaan and the name of that song is Vinnil Vinmeen.” Isn’t that interesting? Karen will be making her film singing debut with this song and earlier she had given her voice for an ad jingle which was also composed by her father. It sure will be nice to hear the voice of such a talented composer's daughter. Kaappaan’s audio launch event will take place at Sri Ramachandra Convention Center in Thiruvanmiyur, in Chennai. It goes without a doubt that the event will be a star-studded one. Rajinikanth and director Shankar will both be present for this event. The audio launch will be telecast on Sun TV, who owns the satellite rights for the film. The audio launch is happening just days before Suriya’s birthday and thus fans are pretty stoked about it.

Mohanlal is said to be playing the role of a Prime Minister in this film, while Suriya is supposedly playing the role of a bodyguard and will be on protection duty for both Mohanlal and Arya. The latter will be playing the role of Mohanlal’s son. Stay tuned for more updates!