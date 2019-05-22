Kaappaan Quandary: Chirag Jani's injury leaves director KV Anand on tenterhooks!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 7.51 pm May 22 2019, 7.51 pm

Director KV Anand's streak of poor movies (Maattraan & Anegan) was broken when his last release Kavan turned out to be a blockbuster hit. His upcoming directorial Kaappaan, has a lot riding on it. This action thriller is a multi-starrer with Suriya in the lead and Mohanlal & Arya in vital supporting roles. Kaappaan also stars Sayyeshaa, Samuthirakani, Prem, Thalaivasal Vijay, Chirag Jani and a number of other stars. This movie also marks the Tamil debut for ace Bollywood actor Boman Irani. The movie has had quite a buzz right from the time it was announced and it has only been growing stronger by the day. Recently, we had announced that Kaappaan's antagonist Chirag Jani had met with an accident at a shooting spot.

Chirag Jani has gotten himself seriously injured after an accident while shooting for his upcoming movie G, which will mark his debut as a hero, in Gujarati cinema. Our sources close to the Kaappaan unit revealed to us that the team had obtained a 3-day call sheet from Chirag Jani for shooting a patch sequence. The shoot for this schedule was set to happen on May 27th, 28th, and 29th! These scenes were supposed to be combination sequences between Chirag Jani and Boman Irani. It has also been said that Boman Irani had agreed to fly down from the US, for these 3 days. However, with the recent injury to Chirag Jani, it is not sure as to how the unit would shoot these pending scenes as a source close to him has revealed that he wouldn't be able to join the Kaappaan team for this 3-day schedule.

Talking about this quandary, our source quotes, "Director KV Anand is now in a major confusion. The patch shots were planned to be canned over 3 days and all the preparations have been done. But with the current injury to Chirag Jani and with Boman Irani's confirmed dates and travel plans, everything is left hanging. All of us are waiting for the director's decision to know how to proceed!"