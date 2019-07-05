In Com Staff July 05 2019, 11.50 pm July 05 2019, 11.50 pm

Suriya's upcoming movie Kaappaan, with director KV Anand, is nearing its release date. The movie has been creating quite a buzz right from the time it was announced. This movie, produced by Lyca Productions, is a multi-starrer with Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Chirag Jani, Samuthirakani and Thalaivasal Vijay being part of the star cast, alongside many others. Kaappaan will also be marking versatile Bollywood actor Boman Irani's debut in Tamil cinema. Touted to be a high-octane action thriller, the movie's teaser which was released some time back set the expectations very high from the fans. Yesterday, it was promised by the Kaappaan team that the movie's first single would be released today.

As promised, the Kaappaan team have released the 'Siriki' single lyric video from the movie's album. Harris Jayaraj is the man behind the songs and BGM for Kaappaan and his combination with director KV Anand has always resulted in chartbusters. Now, the 'Siriki' lyric video with photos of the visuals, promises to be a full-on festive, energetic number. The song is high on a folk tune with the photos showing Suriya in a different getup, surrounded by many dancers, in a festival set-up! The peppy beats combined with the folksy tune, are for sure to make you want to dance. Senthil Ganesh and Ramani Ammal, who became famous for their renditions of various folk songs on reality shows, have lent their voice for this song.

Check out the video below: