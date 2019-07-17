In Com Staff July 17 2019, 10.28 pm July 17 2019, 10.28 pm

Kaappaan is, undoubtedly, among one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film boasts of a stellar cast including Mohanlal and Suriya. This is the first time that the two actors will be sharing screen-space and fans couldn’t be happier about it! Regular updates have been coming in regarding the film’s progress and the latest that has been announced is that the audio launch of the film will be held on July 21. Not just that, the event will have Rajinikanth as the chief guest. This surely has made fans even more excited and Twitter is exploding with fans reposting this news.

Lyca Productions took to their social networking page and revealed that Superstar Rajinikanth would be present at the audio launch of Kaappaan, along with ace director Shankar. The event will take place at Sri Ramachandra Convention Center in Thiruvanmiyur, in Chennai. Needless to say, it is going to be a star-studded event and possibly the biggest one so far. Interestingly, the director of the film KV Anand has worked with both Rajinikanth and Shankar. Not just that, both the actor and director also have a project each with Lyca Productions. The audio launch will be telecast on Sun TV, who owns the satellite rights of the film. It sure will be an eventful Sunday for one and all!

Check out this tweet:

#KaappaanAudioLaunch on 21st July2019 6pm onwards🔥. Guests of Honour 😎SuperStar @rajinikanth 🎬AceDirector @shankarshanmugh ✍️ @vairamuthu 🎼 @Jharrisjayaraj @Suriya_offl @Mohanlal @arya_offl @bomanirani @sayyeshaa @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/bMQr2QfWTU

— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 17, 2019