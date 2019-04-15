Kaappaan teaser: Suriya fans bring the house down at Rohini, Chennai

Lmk April 15 2019, 3.48 pm April 15 2019, 3.48 pm

The teaser of Suriya’s next film after NGK, Kaappaan was launched on April 14th at 7 pm. The film’s release date was also officially updated as August 30 shortly after, by the producers. This action-packed teaser which showcases Suriya in different looks has completely won over fans of the star. In general, the talk surrounding the teaser is extremely positive and Kaappaan looks like a step-up from director KV Anand’s earlier films with Suriya - Ayan and Maattrraan. We are in for a grand political action thriller with a plethora of star actors (Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani) apart from Suriya. Lyca Productions have mounted the film on a grand scale.

Suriya fans gathered at the popular Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai to celebrate the release of the Kaappaan teaser.

On Sunday evening, Suriya fans gathered at the popular Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai to celebrate the release of the Kaappaan teaser. Rohini has become the go-to theatre for such celebrations among fans; Suriya’s fans had such a gala gathering there for the launch of the NGK teaser too. The art director of Kaappaan, Kiran, also took part in the celebrations on Sunday. Suriya’s close friend and 2D Entertainment’s producer Rajsekar Pandian also marked his presence. The crowd gathered was immense and rivaled the first day first show celebrations of any big film’s release.

It’s been more than a year since the release of Thaana Serndha Koottam and Suriya’s fans are quite restless to see their favourite icon on the big screen again. Thanks to NGK and Kaappaan, they’ll have two big films to satiate their appetite this year.