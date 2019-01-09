Kaappaan will see Mohanlal resemble Narendra Modi, here are more details!

On New Year’s day, the first look of noted director KV Anand’s upcoming thriller Kaappaan was floated out. The film which stars Suriya, Mohanlal and Arya in the lead roles is easily one of the most awaited silver screen releases of 2019. Interestingly, Mohanlal is said to be playing the role of the Prime Minister while Suriya will be his close-circuit bodyguard. The former’s attire and character in the film will be akin to Narendra Modi, but for the fact that his hair would be styled in a different fashion.

A few days ago, pictures of the actor from the film’s photo shoot came online to the delight of his fans, who are quite excited to see him in a Tamil film after a long time. The last time the actor was seen in a Tamil film was with Thalapathy Vijay in the 2014 entertainer Jilla.

Sayyesshaa, Boman Irani and Samuthrakani play other important roles in this film, which has been jointly written by KV Anand along with Pattukottai Prabhakar. Suriya has completed a majority of his portions for the film, but for two songs which are yet to be shot along with Sayyeshaa. Kaappaan has the musical addition of Harris Jayaraj, while cinematography is being taken care of by Abinandam Ramanujam. Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, are contemplating two dates of August 15or October 2for the release of the film worldwide.