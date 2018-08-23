Kaatrin Mozhi: Jyotika's version will be different from Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu

Jyotika will have two releases in quick succession in the coming weeks - Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam on September 28 and Radha Mohan's Kaatrin Mozhi on October 18. Kaatrin Mozhi is the remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. It is the director's first tryst with a remake and marks his reunion with Jo after the memorable Mozhi back in 2007.

Radha talked about the film and Jyotika’s role in it. “This is completely different compared to Mozhi. Jo didn't utter a word in Mozhi and yet conveyed all the emotions and expressions through her eyes. But in Kaatrin Mozhi you would find her really talkative.

One day, she called me up and asked if I had seen the Hindi film Tumhari Sulu with an added suggestion that it would be an apt film to remake. I then saw the film and we agreed to go ahead. Everything was completely planned and well-written before the commencement of the shooting. There was no confusion during the shooting stage. We would prepare all the actors in advance by giving them the dialogue and script papers a day before the shoot. This made the process very smooth.

Remaking a film exactly like its original version isn’t a big deal. But we have made many changes to suit the regional audience's tastes, culture and lifestyle. We have also included some additional characters which will offer a fresh experience to viewers.” said Radha Mohan.