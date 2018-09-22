Kaatrin Mozhi teaser review: Is Jyotika trying too hard?

The first teaser of the Jyotika starrer Kaatrin Mozhi was released on Thursday evening by her husband Suriya. From what we see in the teaser, it looks like a faithful remake of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu, which enjoyed immense success in both its theatrical as well as online releases.

Jyotika plays a housewife named Vijayalakshmi who goes on to become a popular radio jockey hosting a spicy late night chat show. Jyotika definitely is energetic and her bubbly beautiful self but one feels that she may well be trying too hard.

The magical voice of Vidya Balan served the original so well. The sensual attitude with which she said 'Hello' was quite remarkable. One hopes that Jo's voice doesn't let this film down; she has dubbed on her own. Vidharth plays her husband while Lakshmi Manchu plays her mentor and boss at the radio station.

Kaatrin Mozhi is set to release on October 18. Radha Mohan has directed the film and reunites with Jyotika, 11 years after the memorable Mozhi. Kaatrin Mozhi will have a lot of competition from the likes of Vada Chennai (Oct 17), Sandakozhi 2 (Oct 18) and also the rumored new entrant NOTA (Oct 18). We hope that one or two of these films move to another date for the mutual benefit of all.