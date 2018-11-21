Kaatrin Mozhi ticket sales to be channelled towards Gaja cyclone relief

The makers of Jyotika’s Kaatrin Mozhi are reasonably pleased with the film’s opening, which has been satisfactory. The rains down south of TN have been a dampener of sorts and the presence of Sarkar has further prevented the film from doing great numbers despite good reviews and positive word of mouth.

Kaatrin Mozhi has still done better than the other new release Vijay Antony’s Thimiru Pudichavan. In Chennai city, the Jyotika starrer grossed 62 lakhs in its opening 3 days compared to the 47 lakhs of the Vijay Antony starrer. The producer of Kaatrin Mozhi, Dhananjayan, expects the film to do better in its 2nd week due to the family-friendly nature of the film and also due to the lack of any real competition from the planned November 23rd releases.

Meanwhile, the Kaatrin Mozhi team has come up with a unique idea to raise funds towards the Gaja cyclone relief. The producer has announced that starting November 20th, 2 rupees from the producer’s share of each ticket sold will be donated to the TN CM relief fund. It is quite a thoughtful gesture indeed and given the current public interest surrounding their film, one feels that the Kaatrin Mozhi team will eventually donate a sizable amount towards the Gaja cyclone relief.