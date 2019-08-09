Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, featured Kiara Advani as the leading lady. It looks like her performance has been liked by the top people in the South and talks have emerged that she is the front-runner for the heroine's role in Thalapathy Vijay’s next with director Lokesh Kanakaraj. This upcoming film is being bankrolled by Vijay’s relative Xavier Britto. Anirudh Ravichander will be the music director for this film and he is teaming up with Vijay after Kaththi. Vijay is said to be essaying the role of a dreaded gangster in this film. Sathyan Sooryan has been roped in as the DoP.
In Vijay’s films, the heroine also will have a significant role and usually, top heroines would be on the list of the producers choice. Rashmika Mandanna, Raashi Khanna and Trisha were the names that had originally surfaced with regard to playing Vijay’s heroine in this film. However, sources in the know-how suggest that talks are on with Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and she would most likely be brought on-board Thalapathy 64. Kiara is a known name in Tollywood as well and if this deal comes through, it will be her debut vehicle in Kollywood.
Kiara was earlier seen in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in Hindi and her performance in the anthology Lust Stories, fetched her a lot of praise. She has also worked with Mahesh Babu in the Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu. Kiara also featured in Vinaya Vidheya Rama directed by Boyapeti Srinu. Sources tell us that Kiara read the story of Thalapathy 64 and was impressed by it and also her role in the film. Therefore, she is also ready to adjust her dates for her other Hindi films like Shershaah and Laxmmi Bomb - the remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kaanchana. An official confirmation on this is expected soon. Stay tuned for updates...Read More