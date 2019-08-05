Antara Kashyap August 05 2019, 5.00 pm August 05 2019, 5.00 pm

Recently, actor Vishal was in the news when he was issued with a non-bailable warrant over nonpayment of TDS. While this is being taken care of by his lawyer, let us look at his professional commitments. A few months ago, he was shooting for a film, directed by Sundar C. in Turkey where he had a mishap wherein he injured his legs and hands while canning a high duty action sequence. Later, upon medical intervention, the actor returned to normalcy and the film, titled as Vishal 27, has also been wrapped. Tamannaah plays his love interest in the film and Kabir Duhan Singh plays the antagonist in the project. Apparently, he has essayed the role of a dreaded terrorist in Vishal 27.

Discussing his role and the preparation that went into essay his character, Kabir Duhan Singh said, “I play a dreaded terrorist in the film and my name features in the ‘most wanted’ list of many countries. I play a hardcore criminal who hails from another country and the world is after him. To prep for the role, I watched a few films and interviews of some terrorists to observe their body language. We had been shooting for many months and I joined the team in Jaipur for the last schedule. The film has a good story and I have a meaty role to play”.