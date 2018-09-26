Kadai Kutty Singam : 75 days , 75 CR gross

In these over-crowded times when a film struggles to have a decent screen count in its 2nd week itself, the Karthi - Sayyeshaa - Priya Bhavani Shankar - Sathyaraj starrer Kadai Kutty Singam has managed to complete its 75 days run in about 40 theaters across Tamil Nadu. The film is still pulling in the audience in the rural belts where it’s being screened.

Directed by Pandiraj, KKS is the biggest Tamil blockbuster of the year and is the most-seen film in TN this year. The film has grossed close to Rs 53 crore in Tamil Nadu with the worldwide gross nearing Rs 75 crore. These are dream numbers and the makers have laughed their way to the bank. It's by far the career best grosser for Karthi.

Director Pandiraj and producer Suriya have also earned good name from the Tamil society for delivering a film which talks about farmers in positive light and emphasizes that farming can be a viable career option for the youth.

Karthi is currently busy with the shooting of his next film titled Dev, directed by Rajath and co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. After suffering a hit in the shooting schedule thanks to floods in Kulu - Manali, the team is set to resume shooting in Pune.