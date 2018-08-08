Kadaikutty Singam joins 6 other films in an elite club

After its fourth weekend (24 days in running), Kadaikutty Singam (KKS) crossed the 5 crore gross mark in Chennai. Only a handful of films have crossed this milestone mark in 2018 and KKS is the noteworthy new addition to the list. Thaana Serndha Koottam, Padmaavat, Avengers: Infinity War, Irumbu Thirai, Kaala and Tik Tik Tik are the other films to have grossed more than the aforementioned sum in Chennai this year. KKS was slow to get off the blocks in Chennai due to the craze surrounding the competing release Tamizh Padam 2, but it has been really steady this far.

KKS, meanwhile, is nearing the 50 crore mark in TN. At the end of its 4th weekend, the film has grossed around 48 crores in the state. The performance of KKS outside Chennai has been clearly phenomenal and in stark contrast to a film like Kaala - that did well in Chennai but was underwhelming everywhere else.

2018 has been a good year for experienced young actors like Vishal, Jayam Ravi and Karthi, who have scored a hit (each) in quick succession. There is a surge of positivity in the industry thanks to these additions and there are hopefully more promising films coming our way in the remaining part of the year.