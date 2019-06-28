In Com Staff June 28 2019, 5.13 pm June 28 2019, 5.13 pm

Actor Vijay Sethupathi makes it to the news on almost every other day due to several reasons. His latest release Sindhubaadh, directed by SU Arunkumar, finally hit the screens on Thursday, after many roadblocks. However, the audiences' wait does not seem to be all that worthy as the reviews for this movie have been mixed. Meanwhile, it was said that he is playing the lead role in Kaakka Muttai director Manikandan’s movie Kadaisi Vivasayi. However, it turns out that the actor is only playing a cameo, that too, of a mentally challenged person.

Director and cinematographer Manikandan revealed details about his film Kadaisi Vivasayi, in a recent media interaction. He stated, “As the title of my film Kadaisi Vivasayi would suggest, the premise is a farming village. All the villagers from a particular village leave agriculture due to many reasons and leave their place too. But owing to circumstances, they return to their village and encounter the only farmer in their village who is an eighty-five-year-old man. This film will talk about social drama around the life of farmers and their plight while recalling a forgotten practice!”