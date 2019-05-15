Kadalalle from Dear Comrade: Another Vijay Deverakonda film, another awesome song!

Siddarthsrinivas May 15 2019, 5.19 pm May 15 2019, 5.19 pm

There’s something about Vijay Deverakonda being lucky when it comes to the songs in his films. Irrespective of the film’s result, there are at least two songs that go the long way in each of his outings. The latest to join the club is his next release Dear Comrade, which is gearing up to arrive in July. The album’s second track in Kadalalle was put out this morning by the makers, and boy it is a song that gets onto you immediately.

One morning, when I woke up - I had a message from Bharat, it was an audio file. I heard it, it made me emotional, I teared up. Everytime I play the song at home I see tears in mummy's eyes. Now the song is yours, experience it :) #DearComrade https://t.co/SiYDPJdXg7 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 15, 2019

While one would have definitely had second thoughts when Justin Prabhakaran was signed on as the composer for this film, he has totally squashed all the doubts with this beautiful number. To make it unique on the whole, Justin adopts a completely new sound for the song as the first step, keeping it on loop. There’s also a lovely Carnatic touch that he maintains throughout, and who better than Sid Sriram to deliver the goods. Aishwarya Ravichandran on the female side of the vocals is equally impressive with her Bombay Jayashree-like rendition, which helps the song further. This is indeed a great addition to Dear Comrade, and with the lyric video giving us signs of a charming music video, we can see nothing less than viral stuff here.

Vijay Deverakonda, in his tweet, while sharing the song said that this was a number that tore him up, and still makes his mom emotional. Directed by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade is a student politics drama that hits the screens on the 26of July.