Kadaram Kondaan: Chiyaan Vikram's ultimate transformation will make your jaws drop

Chiyaan Vikram's Kadaram Kondaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year for the fact that it marks the actor's first-time collaboration with Kamal Haasan. The legendary actor turned politician bankrolls this stylish action entertainer for his banner Raaj Kamal Film International. The makers have now released a new promotional video on social media that shows Chiyaan Vikram getting transformed into KK, the character he plays in Kadaram Kondaan. This 30-second video is a timelapse that has Vikram undergoing the makeover. The rugged white bearded International cop's look has caught the attention of the audience who seem to love it. The audience is also all praise for Vikram's charisma and style and they all seem to wonder how could this man pull off such style and classy attitude at this age. The video is being shared by the netizens on their timeline describing the actor's dedication.

Vikram's dedication for a character is nothing new to the Kollywood audience as we've seen him gain weight and shed weight according to the need of the character he plays. He is someone who could give his entire heart and soul for the role he takes up. He'd also be ready to go to any physical extent to make that character lively and believable. We have already seen the actor's drastic transformation in Shankar's directorial, Ai, and the making videos were the talk of the town during the time of its release. Though Kadaram Kondaan doesn't have a major physical change, his appearance and makeover in the face look dapper and he could just be a tough competition for any young stylish actor of this generation.

Kadaram Kondaan is in the post-production stages and the film is expected to release in summer 2019. The team recently shot a promotional video for the song crooned by Vikram in Ghibran's composition. As for his other projects, Vikram's long-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram with Gautham Menon has one more schedule left to be completed, while the historical epic, Mahavir Karna is in the initial stages of shooting.