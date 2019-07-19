In Com Staff July 19 2019, 12.46 pm July 19 2019, 12.46 pm

Dr. Vasu (Abi Hassan) and Aatirah (Akshara Haasan) are a heavily pregnant, young couple who have just moved to Malaysia and have no known people there. The hospital that Vasu works in, receives an unconscious, unknown accident victim whose life Vasu saves when an attempt to murder him happens. Almost immediately, some unknown people kidnap Aatirah and demand that Vasu safely smuggle out the accident victim from the hospital, without the Police's knowledge. The Police identify that the victim is a former special agent who goes by different aliases and is now the prime suspect in a businessman's murder. To know what happens next, watch Kadaram Kondan in the theatres...

Chiyaan Vikram is back on the big screens, after quite some time. And what a comeback! Be it his physique or the chance-less expressions or his impeccable action sequences, he carries them all off with the swag that is unique to him! Director Rajesh M Selva has shown us earlier with his Thoongavanam that he can keep the audiences rooted to their seats with the action thriller genre and he does so once again, with this movie too. The movie takes off almost from scene 1 and though it might seem to drop its pace at times, it picks up almost immediately. Though Vikram has very few dialogues and a rather limited screen presence in the first half, he is the pivot around which this movie revolves.

Debutante Abi Hassan - son of veteran actor Nasser, has gotten a meaty role and does rather well in most parts. Akshara is ok as the pregnant Aatirah but her expressions at places seem totally confusing. There are not many other characters that stay on our minds but Vikram more than makes up for all of them. Vikas, who plays the character of Vincent Rajadurai, resembles director Ram a lot and he is impressive in his role, as is Lena, who plays the role of Kalpana. The post-interval sequence outlines the complete story but how things unravel has still been told very impressively. However, one feels that Vikram's character's backstory could have been established better as there are quite a few loose ends and that keeps the viewers wondering why certain things happen on screen. The negative or rather gray shades in the character are unaccounted for, leaving us a little confused. Also, some gaping logical loopholes reduce the overall quality.