Kadaram Kondan: Music composer gives big update on Chiyaan Vikram's film

In Com Staff April 28 2019, 3.59 pm April 28 2019, 3.59 pm

Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited film Kadaram Kondan has been creating a lot of waves since the makers released the posters and videos from the film. The post production of the film is in progress currently and although there was buzz that the film is all set to release by mid-way but the makers posted a clarification saying the release date has not been fixed yet. Now, the music composer of the film Ghibran has posted on Twitter saying that the music for the film is nearing completion.

He posted a picture on the social networking site and announced that the background music for the film is nearing the completion and he also wrote that they had a fun filled session. Directed by Rajesh Selva, Kadaram Kondan is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The film stars Kamal’s daughter Akshara Haasan opposite Vikram. The makers recently posted a video on Vikram’s birthday and people absolutely loved his looks in it. Besides playing the hero in this action thriller, Vikram will also be singing a motivational track for the movie. Ghibran wanted Vikram to sing a song and the actor readily agreed to it.

Excited! #kadaramkondan BGM is nearing completion. Had fun filled session and a selfie done for you to share our joy 😊. pic.twitter.com/SAuezkLJPr — Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) April 27, 2019

The film also has Nasser’s son Abi Mehdi Hassan in the cast. Meanwhile, Vikram has another spy film Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Menon. The film has been delayed for a really long time and fans are eagerly waiting for it. He also has a film titled Mahavir Karna. Stay tuned for more updates!