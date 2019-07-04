In Com Staff July 04 2019, 6.19 pm July 04 2019, 6.19 pm

Kadaram Kondan in undoubtedly one of the most widely anticipated films of this year. Fans of Chiyaan Vikram have been waiting with bated breath to get more and more updates about when they will finally get to see the film. Kadaram Kondan stars Vikram in the lead, along with Akshara Haasan and veteran actor Nasser's son Abi Hassan in vital roles. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Trident Arts, this movie is being directed by Rajesh M. Selva of Thoongavanam fame. Now, to maintain the already created hype, Kamal Haasan has released the trailer of the film and might we say, it looks packed with action!

While the trailer begins slow, within the first few moments we get a hint that the film will have an ample amount of action in it. In the trailer, we see that an ex-undercover agent played by Vikram has become a threat to his own men. What follows is a high-octane chase between the two. In the first few minutes, we see Akshara, who is pregnant, and her husband gets kidnapped. How will it be linked to Vikram’s character that is yet to be seen. Vikram is revealed as a mercenary and a former paramilitary commando of Indian descent. So what is left to be seen is why he chooses to go against his own former colleagues and how does the chase really end.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqn1IM2DU8A