Kadigara Manidargal director Vaigarai Balan's second film has been titled Chiyangal

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 7.02 pm April 10 2019, 7.02 pm

It is not every day that we get to see films that revolve around elders or senior citizens. Even if someone makes, we don’t have many takers to patronize such films by seeing it in theatres. We now have Vaigarai Balan who has come up with a new venture titled as Chiyangal that would talk about old people. Balan had made his directorial debut with Kadigara Manidargal last year that had Kishore, Latha Rao, Karunakaran, Bala Singh and Vasu Vikram. The film was about the problems a man faces to hide an information from the landlord of his house and the subsequent problems.

Balan’s second film Chiyangal stars many newcomers with yesteryear actor Nalinikanth as the sole known name. Interestingly all these newcomers are not young but over the age of sixty. The film is said to be an actual representation of life of the senior citizens in today’s fast paced world. The film is funded by KL Productions and is totally shot in Meghamalai, a mountain range in the Western Ghats in Theni district Tamil Nadu. Apparently Chiyangal is how the Meghamalai people address their grandfathers.

The director was quoted as saying, “Chiyangal talks about the emotions faced by the elders in all our families. The film has seven main characters, and each one will remind us of the old people that we know in our lives. The film’s core theme is that if one is serious about ambitions and wants to achieve it at their old age, even death will wait for them to complete their desires”. Muthamizh has scored music and Chiyangal will hit the screens in May.